Eagle Plains Resources Ltd: Eagle Plains Expands Slocan Graphite Property

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) is pleased to report that is has acquired by staking, an additional 1338 ha to expand the 2198 ha, road-accessible Slocan Graphite Project located 34km northwest of Castlegar, British Columbia. The project is owned 100% by Eagle Plains with no underlying royalties or encumbrances. The property hosts several large flake graphite-bearing outcrops and float occurrences known as the Tedesco Zone, which is interpreted to extend over 2.0km.

See project location map and summary here

Graphite is a naturally occurring form of carbon and is an excellent conductor of both electricity and heat. It is becoming increasingly important as a critical strategic component in advancing alternative energy solutions including wind and solar power, hybrid vehicles and other alternative energy uses. It is also a mainstay of the steel production industry. Canada is currently ranked as the 5th largest supplier of graphite.

The Slocan Graphite Project benefits from excellent infrastructure including a high-voltage transmission line within 1.2 km of the property boundaries, an extensive network of forestry roads on and around the property, and an existing graphite processing plant and facilities located 1.5 km west of the property.

Graphite mineralization was initially discovered in logging road exposures in the late 1990's. Ground and airborne electromagnetic ("EM") geophysical surveys were completed in the project area in 2000 and 2010 respectively. Both surveys indicated strong conductive anomalies that correlate well with surface mineralization and are interpreted to extend along strike and down-dip of known occurrences. A limited number of documented samples have been taken across the Tedesco horizon and analysed for carbon graphite ranging from trace values to grades of up to 3.36 and 4.43 per cent.

Graphite mineralization is hosted primarily in carbonate and calc-silicate lithologies within the Passmore Dome of the Valhalla Metamorphic Complex, a geologic setting consistent with a crystalline flake graphite deposit model. Previous operators have estimated the mineralized horizon to be up to 50m thick, however cite that it is difficult to determine due to a lack of surface exposure. The horizon has never been tested by diamond drilling.

Past workers in the area concluded: "Although the graphite occurrences at Tedesco are in the early stages of exploration, geological, assay, and geophysical data indicate significant potential to form an economic deposit" (BC Assessment Report 26537). Eagle Plains geologists are of the opinion that the high-quality, large flake character of the graphite mineralization found to date, spatial extent of conductivity from the 2010 EM survey, minimal historic exploration activity, excellent proximity to infrastructure and the favorable economic outlook for graphite as a strategic commodity make Slocan Graphite a compelling project for continued exploration and a potentially significant component of Eagle Plain's broad and varied portfolio of exploration projects. The project is consistent with EPL's policy of identifying and acquiring undervalued exploration projects during cyclical downturns within a particular commodity space.

Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for ongoing work at the Slocan Graphite property. While the company considers the above historical information to be relevant to investors as it may indicate the presence of mineralization , the reader is cautioned that a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to evaluate the potential of the property to contain an economic deposit and that here is no certainty that the property contains a graphite deposit.

Charles C. Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and a Director of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., has prepared, reviewed, and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team. Eagle Plains also holds significant royalty interests in western Canadian projects covering a broad spectrum of commodities. Management's focus is to advance its most promising exploration projects. In addition, Eagle Plains continues to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

Expenditures from 2011-2020 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $22M, most of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 37,000 m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

