Key Capital Corporation: Key Capital Strengthens Vaccine Patents

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / KEY CAPITAL CORPORATION (OTC PINK:KCPC) advises that it continues to work with Immunitor, its partner and Licensor, to progress further research and development of its breakthrough therapeutic vaccines, and for several unique supplements.

PATENTS - Expanding Global Protection

Key Capital, through its partnering and funding commitment with Immunitor recently finalized full patent filing in China, where local jurisdictional patent protection is seen as critical. This Immunitor Platform Patent protects both the unique and proprietary Intellectual Properties controlling the composition and manufacturing methodology for all Immunitor therapeutic vaccines and supplements throughout China.

Similarly, in the EU, the Company, in association with Immunitor, has progressed patenting by review, amendment, and payment for the refiling of patent claims, assuring that the Company's interests remain well protected through Immunitor's multiple patent suite.

The multiple Immunitor Patents and Patents Pending cover the core technology that leverages the body's immune system, which in all cases, is its first line of defense against infection by viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens.

LIVER CANCER TRIAL SUCCESS - Through Patented Oral Pill Immunitor V5

One of our lead therapeutic vaccines which has US FDA Orphan Drug designation highlights the game-changing potential of the Immunitor Platform patented technology and products. Notably, the patented Immunitor V5 which in clinical studies of late-stage and terminal HCC liver cancer has demonstrated an unprecedented over 90% 12-month patient survival rate.

This extraordinary success is achieved through harnessing the immune system by leveraging V5 immunotherapy to elicit a powerful immune response that combats cancer through natural process. Immunitor V5 does not contain any chemicals, live virus, or any synthetic, engineered, or structured monoclonal antibodies, cytokines, or immune checkpoint inhibitors. V5 is highly affordable, is not toxic, has no side effects, and does not cause any cytotoxicity, mutagenicity, teratogenicity, or genotoxicity. In fact, alongside demonstrating positive specific response to HCC, Immunitor V5 appears to also offer added broad-spectrum immunity benefits; however, this aspect needs to be further investigated.

Key Capital Corporation:

The Company's focus is on the further development of its oral pill therapeutic vaccines through its Key Biotec and Immunitor partnering, particularly on advancing the highly-promising FDA Orphan Drug Designated V5 HCC liver cancer candidate. Additionally, where products can be marketed as supplements, the Company will actively explore these options.

For further information see: https://keybiotec.com and https://keycapitalcorp.com

For all inquiries please contact: Key Capital at +1 (646) 401-0177, or Peter Boonen, Chairman, at peter@keycapitalcorp.com

