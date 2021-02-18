TRON Enters A Strategic Partnership With Reef DeFi To Usher In Mainstream DeFi Adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / TRON, one of the largest and most popular blockchain-based operating systems in the world, has entered a strategic partnership to bring Reef Finance to TRON's Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. This integration will enable Reef users to access DeFI applications in the TRON ecosystem directly through Reef's platform.

Reef is the world's first cross-chain DeFi operating system which offers its users a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXs and DEXs. Reef's AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine further helps users make an educated choice by rummaging the DeFi landscape and aggregates liquidity into one single pool. The AI powered recommendations assist users in making smart investment decisions thereby significantly lowering the entry barrier especially for first time users.

The recent string of events with GameStop and AMC have truly outlined the need for a decentralized finance ecosystem that is accessible. However with new apps and opportunities made available everyday successfully participating in DeFi is an overwhelming task.

The recent lags and the exorbitant gas fees on Ethereum has DeFi users looking for other blockchains to conduct their transactions and TRON has become the blockchain of choice. This is evident from the explosion of USDT on TRON. In the first week of February 2021 the number of USDT transactions on TRON surpassed those on Ethereum by 51%. With the recent launch of WBTC, WLTC and Wrapped Ether users can now enjoy the benefits of BTC, LTC and ETH on the fastest and cheapest blockchain network.

"We are excited to expand TRON's DeFi potential by partnering with Reef Finance to bring its smart liquidity aggregator and AI driven recommendations to the TRON DeFi ecosystem, " said Justin Sun, founder of TRON and CEO of BitTorrent. "I truly believe that DeFi is the answer to the flaws in the current financial systems we rely on and this partnership brings us one step closer to lowering the barrier to mass adoption."

"This partnership with TRON is an extension of Reef's efforts to collaborate with the biggest players of the DeFi world. With the aim of providing curated yield opportunities on leading DeFi platforms all under one roof and establish the platform as the easiest way to get into DeFi." said Denko Mancheski CEO of Reef Finance. "Reef's users will now be able to seamlessly participate in utilizing the TRON Network and utilize TRON's rapidly growing DeFi platform, helping usher in mainstream DeFi adoption."

Stay tuned as we announce development and integration progress in the upcoming weeks!

About TRON

TRON is dedicated to accelerating and the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications. Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, the company has delivered a series of achievements, including MainNet launch on May 2018, network independence on June 2018, and TRON Virtual Machine launch on August 2018. July 2018 also marked the acquisition of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting approximately 100M monthly active users.

About Reef Finance

Reef is the first cross-chain DeFi operating system built on Polkadot. With a seamless user interface, Reef offers its users a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.

