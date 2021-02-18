Adsposure Announces New Exclusive Partnership with Chicago's Pace Suburban Bus

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Adsposure has announced a new partnership with Pace Suburban Bus in Chicago. Under the terms of the contract, Adsposure will serve as Pace's exclusive partner for transit advertising throughout Chicago's expansive suburban areas, covering 3,677 square miles and serving tens of thousands of daily riders on 760 fixed-route buses and in 545 bus shelters.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Pace to elevate its transit advertising efforts in and around Chicago's suburbs," said Ken Black, CEO of Adsposure. "With this initiative, we will be able to help Pace feed additional revenue back into the local communities, something that is incredibly vital now, more than ever."

"We understand the inherent value of transit advertising for our riders and residents and look forward to expanding our reach through our partnership with Adsposure," said Doug Sullivan, Manager of External Relations at Pace Suburban Bus. "This also provides great opportunities to boost our economy by giving local companies and businesses another way to promote their goods and services."

The contract is Adsposure's first partnership in Illinois and represents the company's ninth transit authority to join its rapidly expanding book of transit advertising business. Adsposure also manages transit advertising in Cincinnati, Des Moines, Fort Worth, Kansas City, Lexington, Nashville, Northern Kentucky, and San Antonio.

Advertisers and agencies interested in transit advertising opportunities in Chicago can find more information and request a media kit or call the Adsposure office at 833-BUS-WRAP (833-287-9727).

For more information about Adsposure, to learn about advertising opportunities in other cities, or to learn how to achieve untapped revenue opportunities for transit authorities, please visit www.adsposure.com.

About Adsposure:

Since 2003, Adsposure and its parent company, Advertising Vehicles, have been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their Out of Home Advertising efforts and have helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has offices in Chicago, Des Moines, Fort Worth, Kansas City, Lexington, Nashville, and San Antonio.

About Pace Suburban Bus:

Pace Suburban Bus is the premier suburban transit provider, safely and efficiently moving people to work, school, and other regional destinations. Pace's family of public transportation services offers affordable and environmentally responsible transit options for the residents of 284 municipalities in Cook, Will, DuPage, Kane, Lake, and McHenry counties. The backbone of Chicago's suburbs, Pace serves tens of thousands of daily riders. One of the largest bus services in North America, Pace covers 3,677 square miles, an area nearly the size of the state of Connecticut and about 15 times the size of the City of Chicago. Pace's innovative approach to public transportation gives the agency a national reputation as an industry leader.

