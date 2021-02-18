Report Banana: The Proteomics Market is Expected to Reach $72,444 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 14.5%

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / According to new report added in Report Banana offerings, there are significant money making opportunities available in the proteomics market. Companies planning to enter this market need to prepare and differentiate to maximize their return on investment.

In terms of opportunities, the proteomics market is expected to grow from $24,361 million in 2017 to $72,444 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Proteomics is the study of the structure and functions of proteins. It is a complex study as compared to genomics, as genomes are constant, while proteomes differ depending on the cells and time.

The global proteomics market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, owing to increased utility of proteomics in the diagnosis of diseases and identification of potential new drugs for the treatment of various diseases. Factors such as rise in focus of key players toward product development, surge in R&D expenditure on proteomics, increase in popularity for personalized medicines, and technological advancements in proteomics are expected to drive the market. However, stringent regulatory approvals, high cost of instruments, and dearth of qualified researchers are expected to hamper the market growth.

Prominent players profiled in this report include Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, General Electric (GE), Waters Corporation, etc.

Significant Aspects of the Report and Main Highlights:

Changing business trends in the proteomics market

Market segment analysis at different level such as component, application, and region

Historical and forecast size of the proteomics market in terms of revenue

Major drivers and opportunities pertaining to the proteomics market

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Key product offerings by major players and business strategies adopted

Key challenges faced by operating players in the market space

Analysis of major risks associated with the market operations

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth. It would also help to understand the competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business.

