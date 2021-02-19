The "Russia Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Russian life insurance segment and detailed outlook by product categoryn life insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as direct written premium, incurred loss and penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).
The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Russian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights into the dynamics of the Russian life insurance industry.
- Comparison of the Russian life insurance segments, along with premium and claim trends.
- A comprehensive overview of the Russian economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.
- Russian insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
- Russian life insurance industry's market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.
- Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.
- It provides historical values for the Russian life insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Russian life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Russia and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Companies Mentioned
- Sberbank Life
- Alfa Strakhovanie-Life
- Sk Sogaz Zhizn'Insurnce
- Renaissance Life
- Rosgosstrakh-Life
- VTB Life insurance
- Ergo Life
- "Societe Generale
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Economy Overview
- Key Macroeconomic Indicators
- Country Risk Index
Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment
Chapter 4 Summary Trends Summary Trend and KPIs
- Penetration and Growth
- Premiums and Key Lines of Business
Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk
- Evolution
- Key Facts
- Licensing Requirements
Chapter 6 Business Performance and Market Share
- Life Insurance
- Pension
Chapter 7 Distribution Overview
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Competitors Profiles
Chapter 10 Insurtech
Chapter 11 Consumer Insight Survey
Chapter 12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8j2teu
