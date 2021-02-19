The "Russia Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Russian life insurance segment and detailed outlook by product categoryn life insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as direct written premium, incurred loss and penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).

The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Russian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Key insights into the dynamics of the Russian life insurance industry.

Comparison of the Russian life insurance segments, along with premium and claim trends.

A comprehensive overview of the Russian economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

Russian insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Russian life insurance industry's market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Russia

It provides historical values for the Russian life insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Russian life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Russia and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Companies Mentioned

Sberbank Life

Alfa Strakhovanie-Life

Sk Sogaz Zhizn'Insurnce

Renaissance Life

Rosgosstrakh-Life

VTB Life insurance

Ergo Life

"Societe Generale

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Key Macroeconomic Indicators

Country Risk Index

Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment

Chapter 4 Summary Trends Summary Trend and KPIs

Penetration and Growth

Premiums and Key Lines of Business

Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 6 Business Performance and Market Share

Life Insurance

Pension

Chapter 7 Distribution Overview

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Competitors Profiles

Chapter 10 Insurtech

Chapter 11 Consumer Insight Survey

Chapter 12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8j2teu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210219005187/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900