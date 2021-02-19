DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement



19.02.2021 / 11:35

PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released a Results Announcement for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Announcement is available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/post/pepco-group-fy20-full-year-results-announcement). Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, 19 February 2021

