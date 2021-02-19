DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").
Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released a Results Announcement for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Announcement is available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/post/pepco-group-fy20-full-year-results-announcement).
Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 19 February 2021
