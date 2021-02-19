Company to launch Blue Bear Vodka and exploring entry into the CBD and THC infused beverage markets

Costa Mesa, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: SIPC), a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products, and the producer of craft hemp-infused beer and other fine alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages, announces new business opportunities in the spirits and cannabis beverage space.

Sipp Industries has been working with a local distillery to produce a line of craft spirits. The line under consideration includes a vodka, gin and whiskey. The products will be produced and launched in phases throughout this year.





The Company is scheduled to launch Blue Bear Vodka early next month as its first product. Blue Bear is a craft vodka distilled from cane, registering at 40% alcohol by volume or 80 proof. It is distilled six times and available in 750 mL bottles.

The label for the Blue Bear Vodka has been approved and the Company is proceeding to finalize the packaging with production to immediately followed. Additional information regarding the vodka and launch will be provided in the next few weeks.

The Company is also in discussion to arrange for the product distribution starting with the distillery's local and Elite Beverage's national distributors. The vodka will be available in retail as well as online stores.

The Company remains in contact with the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and the Alcohol Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau ("TTB") regarding its Cannabidiol ("CBD") Beer recipe. This is still pending approval with both parties until further regulatory clarity is made by the government which is expected sometime this year. As federal cannabis laws continue to evolve, Sipp Industries is positioned for quick recipe approval which remains a high priority for the Company.

To capitalize on the burgeoning cannabis beverage industry, the Company is continuing its discussions with a partner company to develop non-alcoholic beers infused with CBD and THC. These new products will not need approval from the TTB and will be initially targeted to medical marijuana dispensaries in the Southwest region. The Company has received strong interest from several dispensaries to carry these two product concepts.

Earlier this year, Molson Coors announced the launch of its first CBD beverages in Colorado and U.S. Constellation-backed Canopy Growth is set to enter the legal cannabis markets in California and Illinois later this year.

In addition to developing its own brands, Sipp Industries will continue to work with partners Elite Beverage and Green Cures and Botanical Distribution ("Green Cures") for broader distribution of Tequila Comisario and Contagin. The Company will remain a distribution partner of Green Cures for Contagin, but brand manufacturing and ownership will remain under Green Cures.

