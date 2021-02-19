EQ Inc. Announces Closing of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Common Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software, announced today the closing of its previously announced overnight marketed offering (the "Offering") of an aggregate of 7,187,500 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Offered Securities") at a price of C$1.60 per Offered Security for total gross proceeds of C$11,500,000, which includes the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined herein).

The Offered Securities were offered by way of a short form prospectus filed in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec, (the "Prospectus") and in the United States on a private placement basis to "qualified institutional buyers" pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and by private placement to eligible purchasers resident in jurisdictions other than Canada and the United States.

Canaccord Genuity Corp., as sole bookrunner, and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. co-led the syndicate of underwriters for the Offering, which included Eight Capital and Desjardins Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to further develop its proprietary SaaS platform, expand its artificial intelligence and machine learning practices, marketing and branding initiatives, research and development, expansion into the United States and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

About EQ Works

EQ Works enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares in the capital of the Company, the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals, and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated October 29, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

EQ Inc.

Peter Kanniah, Chief Financial Officer

416-260-4326

1235 Bay Street, Suite 401 | Toronto, Ontario | M5R 3K4

press@eqworks.com

www.eqworks.com

