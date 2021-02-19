Sumo Logic, Inc.: Sumo Logic Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021,, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:



The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, March 2 nd at 2:00PM Pacific Time, 5:00 PM Eastern Time

at 2:00PM Pacific Time, 5:00 PM Eastern Time The Berenberg Cyber Security & DevOps Conference, March 12th at 11:00AM Pacific Time, 2:00 PM Eastern Time

Links to the webcasts of these events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.sumologic.com.

