Freitag, 19.02.2021
Vor großer Kursparty? - Rallye getriggert oder nur Eintagsfliege?
WKN: A2QB17 ISIN: US86646P1030 
Sumo Logic, Inc.: Sumo Logic Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021,, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, March 2nd at 2:00PM Pacific Time, 5:00 PM Eastern Time
  • The Berenberg Cyber Security & DevOps Conference, March 12th at 11:00AM Pacific Time, 2:00 PM Eastern Time

Links to the webcasts of these events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.sumologic.com.

Additional Resources

  • Sign up (https://www.sumologic.com/signup-free/?utm_medium=pr) for a free trial of Sumo Logic

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic Inc.,.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Investor Relations Contact:
Paul Thomas
Sumo Logic
pthomas@sumologic.com
(650) 214-3847

Media Contacts:
Melissa Liton
Sumo Logic
mliton@sumologic.com
(650) 814-3882



