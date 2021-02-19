Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) (FSE: CE7) ("Crestview" or the "Company") announces the addition of Brian T. Brewer (CPG, QP) to the Advisory Board. In anticipation of an active 2021, Crestview has enlisted Mr. Brewer to act as Qualified Person "QP" and provide additional geological guidance.

Glen Watson, CEO remarked that, "Mr. Brewer brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team. We are very pleased to welcome him on board."

Mr. Brewer earned his B.S. degree in Geology from the University of Idaho in 1994 and a M.Sc. Degree in Mining Engineering / Management from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 2017. He is a Certified Professional Geologist (#11508), a Fellow Member of the Society of Economic Geologists, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by NI 43-101. During his 27-year career, Mr. Brewer has held a variety of senior-level positions including; Senior Exploration Geologist, Regional Exploration Manager, Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Brewer has extensive mineral exploration and mine pre-development experience working for numerous major and junior mining and exploration companies including; Newmont, Pegasus, Great Basin Gold, Hecla Ventures, Minefinders, Eurasian Minerals, Estrella Gold Corp. and many others. He has worked throughout the Western United States, Alaska, Mexico, Haiti, South America, Honduras and the Dominican Republic on a wide variety of deposit types.

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is a technology driven, well-funded and experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining friendly jurisdictions. The company's flagship project Rock Creek as well as the Divide Mine and Castile Mountain precious metal projects are located in the Tuscarora mining district in north-central Nevada, in Elko County.

For further information please contact:

Glen Watson, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1-604-803-5229

Email: Glen@crestviewexploration.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address acquisition of the Property and future work thereon, mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74915