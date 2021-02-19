Anzeige
WKN: 916668 ISIN: FI0009006407 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2021 | 16:05
Incap Corporation: Incap increases its operating profit estimate for 2020

Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 19 February 2021 at 5.00 p.m. (EET)
Inside information

Incap increases its operating profit estimate for 2020

Incap Corporation estimates that its revenue for 2020 will be approximately EUR 106.5 million and the operating profit (EBIT) approximately EUR 12.6 million.

Previously the company estimated that its revenue for 2020 will be approximately EUR 105-107 million and the operating profit (EBIT) approximately EUR 10.5-11.5 million.

Incap's Financial Statements Release for 2020 will be published on 24 February 2021.

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,900 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
