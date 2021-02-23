The Department for International Trade (DIT) Seoul is hosting a webinar to launch their Market Intelligence Report on the Hydrogen Economy in South Korea.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005445/en/

UK's Department for International Trade Seoul is hosting a webinar on Feb. 24 (Wed) to launch its 'The Hydrogen Economy South Korea Market Intelligence Report 2021.' The webinar will feature a presentation by Dilshod Akbarov, Project Coordinator at Intralink, who will speak about 'The Hydrogen Economy in South Korea: Opportunities for UK companies.' Kyung-Joon Ham, President, Ulsan Tourism Organisation, will give a presentation on 'Ulsan International Hydrogen Energy Exhibition Forum 2021: H2World.' The webinar will be live-streamed for pre-registered online attendees, and can be viewed later on the YouTube channel run by The AI. Registration and details about the webinar are available at the webinar homepage (http://www.ukwebinar.com/hydrogen2021/).

The Korean government has set aside KRW 797.7bn to invest in hydrogen-related projects with a focus on renewable energy, EVs and hydrogen vehicles. In particular, it aims to create a more affordable and reliable system by increasing the supply of hydrogen cars, expanding hydrogen-charging infrastructure, and improving supply systems.

The webinar, scheduled for Feb. 24 (Wed), will start with an introduction by HM Ambassador Simon Smith, followed by the opening remarks by Graham Stuart MP, Minister for Exports, Department for International Trade (DIT) and the welcoming remarks by Young-Chul Choi, Head of Global Energy Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The main session of the webinar will feature a presentation by Dilshod Akbarov, Project Coordinator at Intralink, who will speak about "The Hydrogen Economy in South Korea: Opportunities for UK companies." Kyung-Joon Ham, President, Ulsan Tourism Organisation, will give a presentation on "Ulsan International Hydrogen Energy Exhibition Forum 2021: H2World."

Graham Stuart MP, Minister for Exports at the Department for International Trade, explained: "The hydrogen market in South Korea will almost double in size to £17.3bn by 2030, and we are determined to see the UK capitalise on these huge opportunities across both public and private sectors. We are building back cleaner and better from the pandemic and now is the time for businesses and nations to work together for the climate and the economy."

Mike Welch, Director Trade and Investment at the British Embassy in Seoul added, "This report, produced in partnership with Intralink, highlights the potential for collaboration in the hydrogen sector in South Korea. We stand ready to help UK companies looking to seize these exciting opportunities."

The Hydrogen Economy webinar will be live-streamed for pre-registered online attendees, and can be viewed later on the YouTube channel run by "The AI," an online media outlet specialising in AI.

Information on registration and more details about the webinar are available at the webinar homepage (http://www.ukwebinar.com/hydrogen2021/).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005445/en/

Contacts:

DIT Seoul

Yujin Jung, Marketing Manager

Yujin.Jung@fcdo.gov.uk