The independent management and technology consultancy is further expanding its presence in the US as part of its Strategy 2025

Scott Glenn joins BearingPoint as a Partner and leader of the firm's CIO advisory practice in the US as of February 15, 2021. With this step, the independent management and technology consultancy has further expanded its presence in the US. Scott is located in BearingPoint's new Chicago office.

This press release features multimedia.

Scott Glenn joins BearingPoint as Partner and leader of its new CIO advisory practice in the US (Photo: Business Wire)

"We have big plans for future growth in the US with Scott leading our new CIO advisory practice," said Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner of BearingPoint. "Expanding our US practice is one of the pillars of our Strategy 2025, being one of our core markets outside Europe for our European clients."

Scott has extensive industry and consulting experience with expertise in IT, manufacturing, and supply chains. After receiving his bachelor's degree in computer science and mathematics, he held leadership positions at General Motors, Compuware, and Visteon. Prior to joining BearingPoint, Scott was a Principal at The Hackett Group, helping CIOs develop long-term strategies focused on business applications such as ERP, CRM, HCM, PLM, and the service delivery model for meeting business objectives. Scott has spent a significant amount of time with manufacturing clients and has helped with strategies centered around SAP solutions, including evaluations of SAP ECC to S/4HANA. Over the years, he has built strong relationships with SAP in the midmarket.

As the leader of BearingPoint's CIO advisory practice, Scott will help CIOs transform and modernize their organizations to keep up with business demands. His focus will be on building new IT structures and capabilities critical for a company to recognize trends, change its business, and create new services. In this context, Scott will also help reduce IT costs and implement new technologies.

"I am very excited to join BearingPoint. BearingPoint is a firm that recognizes change and knows that you need to do things differently today to succeed tomorrow. It also has very strong IP and, at the same time, is not stuck with legacy. Thus, for me, BearingPoint is the right place to be to modernize companies and help CIOs change the business. As companies want to become more digital, CIOs must understand what that means for their organization in terms of governance, delivery models, capabilities, and strategies. I will help our clients understand what transformation efforts their IT organizations must go through in order to support the long-term business objectives," said Scott Glenn.

"Expanding the business in the US with our new CIO advisory and Scott as its lead is an exciting opportunity. I am confident that we're going to do great work for our clients in the US and get them where they want to be," said Chetan Rangaswamy, US Practice Leader.

