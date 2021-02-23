BTIG Limited announced today that Ryan O'Hagan has joined the firm's Institutional Equities division. Mr. O'Hagan joins BTIG as a Managing Director and Equity Sales Trader focused on the European markets. In his new role with the firm, he will be based in BTIG's London office.

Mr. O'Hagan has nearly 15 years of institutional equity sales trading experience. Prior to BTIG, he was a Managing Director within European and Emerging Markets at Morgan Stanley in London, where he specialized in equity products. Mr. O'Hagan spent his entire career thus far with the firm, where he held several roles within the Institutional Equities division.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ryan to BTIG," said Christopher Rollins, Chief Executive Officer of BTIG Limited. "As a well-respected equity sales trading professional with an expansive network of relationships throughout the U.S. and Europe, we are confident that he will enhance our client coverage model and broaden our reach in London and across the region. His deep cross-product understanding of emerging markets and the investment landscape in Europe will certainly strengthen our ability to service clients across our platform."

Since establishing a presence in London, BTIG continues to strengthen its multi-asset class trading capabilities in the region with notable hires across its offices in London, Edinburgh, Stockholm and Oslo. BTIG identifies liquidity solutions and executes trades and transactions for institutional and corporate clients. The firm's sales and trading professionals offer clients access to more than 50 developed, emerging and frontier market centers worldwide.

