WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Recognized by the International Organization for Standardization for Quality, Environmental, and Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today announced that the Company has been recognized by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for quality, environmental, and occupational health and safety.

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization that brings together experts to develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant international standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. WidePoint was recently awarded ISO certifications 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018, which recognize the Company's commitment to quality, protecting the environment, and occupational health and safety respectively.

Todd Dzyak, President of WidePoint Mobility Corporation, commented, "Earning these ISO certifications illustrates our commitment to providing best-in-class mobility management and provides our clients with even greater assurance that WidePoint and our partners are managing their devices responsibly. As WidePoint looks to expand our international footprint, having the ISO14001 and ISO 45001 in particular gives us an additional leg up against our competitors. This initiative is a 'win-win' - protecting the environment while generating additional revenue by providing green initiative solutions for our clients."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated, "At WidePoint, we are always working to improve the quality of our solutions and our organization, and these ISO certifications demonstrate that commitment to innovation. We appreciate ISO recognizing the work we have done to prioritize efficient processes, the health and safety of our employees, and our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. These certificates are an important element of our Green Initiative Policy."

WidePoint's Green Initiative Policy is focused on identifying and maximizing every opportunity to manage clients' mobile assets and technology in an environmentally safe and responsible manner, thereby lowering the Company's carbon footprint. WidePoint teams with green partners and responsibly disposes and recycles hundreds of thousands of mobile devices each year.

Kang added, "We are always seeking environmentally responsible solutions that could help us obtain a zero carbon footprint, and we are committed to continuing to improve these processes and all other ESG aspects of our business throughout 2021 and beyond."

