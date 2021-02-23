Future Market Insights: How Growing trend of clean label products is Spurring Growth of Yogurt powder Market: New Report Analyzes

The demand for stomach-friendly probiotics is a primary driver of the worldwide market. Food suppliers from across the world have continued to provide sustainable or organic products as a result of strict legislation imposed by separate international organizations.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / FMI states in its recent study on the yogurt-powder market that the market will record a CAGR of 7.8% through 2031. Demand for yogurt powder is anticipated to continue surging due to Its use in flavored beverages, sweets, and dips.

"Sellers are focusing on offering organic products to gain traction from more consumers in the future. Some of the leading food brands have been aiming at capitalizing on available opportunities. This has led to a host of product launched." says the FMI analyst.

Yogurt powder Market - Important Highlights

high demand is anticipated to be there for skimmed yogurt powder. during 2021-2031, it is projected to remain the top-selling yogurt powder.

According to technology type, Yogurt powder production by spray drying is anticipated to be at the forefront due to its efficiency

Business-to-business B2B platforms will continue to be more popular for yogurt powder sales.

During the evaluation period, the U.S. is anticipated to stay as one of the primary markets.

Yogurt powder Market - Drivers

One of the key factors of revenue will be the growing emphasis on fitness and wellbeing.

Increasing preference towards products made from natural ingredients is boosting demand for yogurt powder.

increasing demand from the personal care sector is expected to drive the growth of the market

the demand for clean label and the healthy product has increased which is boosting the growth of the market

Yogurt powder Market - Restraints

High manufacturing costs are anticipated to be a major constraint for the market.

It is predicted that the possibility of lactose intolerance leading to health problems such as acne, diarrhea, bloating, and gas will hold back consumer development.

COVID-19 Impact on Yogurt powder Market

There is Increased demand for clean labeling and healthier goods. However, Producers are facing challenges due to the instability of the supply chain and they will need solutions to keep manufacturing facilities open and also to keep workers safe. In several nations, as the unlocking has started, it will also create resources for farmers and dairy farms. The well-established infrastructure of the dairy industry will offer a forum for suppliers of yogurt powder to import and export less expensive goods, which in turn will create more profits.

Competitive Landscape

The yogurt powder market players are leaning towards the expansion of the production facilities besides opting for strategic collaborations to attain a competitive edge. For instance, With the acquisition of Watson, a US supplier of specialty nutrient premixes and ingredients, Nutritionals, an American supplier of innovative nutritional solutions, has expanded its conventional nutrient premix manufacturing presence in the US. A few of the key companies functioning in the global market include Glanbia PLC, Epi Ingredients SAS, Bempresa Ltd., Armor Protéines, Döhler Dahlenburg, C.P. Ingredients Ltd

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the yogurt powder market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product type (Skimmed Yogurt Powder, Semi-Skimmed Yogurt Powder, Whole Yogurt Powder), type (Regular, Flavoured), application(food industry, beverages, dietary supplements, personal care & cosmetics, and others), and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

