The Coretec Group Inc.: The Coretec Group Hires Allison Gabrys as Chief Marketing Officer

Gabrys will lead the development and execution of the Company's marketing and communication strategy

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB:CRTG) (the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, has named Allison Gabrys as their fractional Chief Marketing Officer.

Prior to joining The Coretec Group, Allison led the West Coast for Brunswick's in-house creative agency. She brings decades of marketing and communication experience, including leadership roles at AKQA, R/GA and Juniper Networks. Ms. Gabrys started her career in Investment Banking as an analyst in Chicago and worked closely with clients to provide pre/post IPO strategic positioning and opportunity assessment.

"We are proud to bring Allison on board as our new Chief Marketing Officer as we continue building our team in Ann Arbor," said Michael Kraft, CEO of The Coretec Group. "Allison's world-class experience in marketing technology allows her to hit the ground running. With her deep knowledge of marketing high-tech companies, especially publicly held, she is the marketing leader Coretec has been looking for. She will play an essential role as we more clearly and consistently get our message out to investors, customers, and partners, and lead the effort to identify new opportunities for our Cyclohexasilane (CHS) and CSpace® technologies."

"I'm thrilled to be joining such an experienced leadership team and even more excited about the technologies that Coretec brings to the market. I look forward to being a part of the unique value Coretec's products bring to the markets served as well as working with the team and telling their story to people around the world.", said Allison.

About The Coretec Group, Inc.

Coretec utilizes a portfolio of silicon-based and volumetric display materials to pursue commercial development of products in high-growth verticals such as energy storage, semiconductor, solid-state lighting, and solar, as well as printable electronics and 3D volumetric displays.

