Altus Strategies Plc: PDMR Dealings

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS) (TSX-V:ALTS) (OTCQX: ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 22 February 2021 by Martin Keylock (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary) that he had purchased 6,728 ordinary shares of 5 pence par value each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 86.55p per Ordinary Share.

Mr Keylock did not previously hold any Ordinary Shares. His holding of 6,728 Ordinary Shares represents 0.01% of the Company's outstanding issued Ordinary Share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDR and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Keylock 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Altus Strategies plc b) LEI 2138001P93D9LMFIUA28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each b) Identification code GB00BJ9TYB96 c) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) 6,728 shares at 86.55p e) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 6,728 shares Price 86.55p f) Date of the transactions 22 February 2021 g) Place of the transactions AIM

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") until the release of this announcement.

