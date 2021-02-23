James Braxton Peterson Speaks Out on How to be a Successful Leader and Entrepreneur

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / James Braxton Peterson, a professional writer and consultant based in Philadelphia, spoke with Thrive Global and Ideamensch about the keys to becoming an effective leader and successful entrepreneur.

Heading his own professional writing and consultancy company, James Braxton Peterson has honed his skills in entrepreneurship and business management, especially in the past few years as he has experienced a greater demand for his services.

In the interview with Thrive Global, James attributed passion and effective communication as being the top two qualities of a successful leader and entrepreneur.

"I'm an effective communicator - both verbally and in writing - and I'm enthusiastic about the work that I do. I generally believe that enthusiasm is contagious and that helps me motivate other people," said James Braxton Peterson.

In his interview with Ideamensch, James Peterson stressed the importance of taking the time to listen and learn from others' unique experiences and insights, whether that be a colleague or a client.

"I want to learn from other successful entrepreneurs, obviously, and to listen and learn from my clients about what their needs are," said Peterson. "I like to run my mouth a lot, but the best strategy as an entrepreneur is to really be a great listener and an avid learner."

On a more personal note, when asked what helps him to stay motivated and push through obstacles, James Braxton Peterson said that "faith and family" is what keeps him going.

"I think that what I've learned in life is that there's a lot of twists and turns along the way, but you have to stay focused on faith and family because those are the things that will get you through it all," said Peterson.

About James Braxton Peterson

Working out of Philadelphia, James Braxton Peterson is a professional consultant, writer, and editor. He specializes his consulting and editorial services around equity, inclusion, and diversity, while catering to a wide range of clients. Peterson earned his English Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, where his academic research focused on African American literature and black popular culture. Last year, James Braxton Peterson was enrolled as a columnist for the Philadelphia Citizen, through which he wrote the compelling series, "The Color of Coronavirus", which focuses on racial disparities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Peterson continues to write about race and culture for the Citizen.

CONTACT:

Name: James Braxton Peterson

Email: info@jamesbraxtonpeterson.com

SOURCE: James Braxton Peterson

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631496/James-Braxton-Peterson-Speaks-Out-on-How-to-be-a-Successful-Leader-and-Entrepreneur