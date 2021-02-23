Network-1 Technologies, Inc.: Network-1 Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:NTIP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per common share pursuant to its dividend policy. The semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share is payable on March 31, 2021 to all common stockholders of record as of March 16, 2021. The dividend policy of Network-1 undergoes a periodic review by the Board of Directors and is subject to change at any time depending on the earnings of Network-1, its financial requirements and other factors existing at the time. Future declarations of semi-annual dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors. ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns eighty-four (84) patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes continuing to pursue licensing opportunities for its intellectual property. Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $151,000,000 from May 2007 through September 30, 2020. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through September 30, 2020 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements address future events and conditions concerning Network-1's business plans. Such statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties as disclosed in the Network-1's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Reports on 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, among others, Network-1's uncertain revenue stream, the risk that Network-1 will not receive significant licensing revenue from Cisco and Netgear as a result of the decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to overturn the judgement of non-infringement of the District Court in Network-1's trial with Hewlett Packard, the ability of Network-1 to successfully execute its strategy to acquire or make investments in high quality patents with significant licensing opportunities, Network-1's ability to achieve revenue and profits from its Cox Patent Portfolio, its M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio and additional revenue and profit from its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio as well as a return on its investment in IliAD Biotechnologies, LLC or other intellectual property it may acquire or finance in the future, the ability of Network-1 to enter into additional license agreements, the risk that the Global COVID-19 pandemic could have an adverse effect on Network-1's business, uncertainty as to whether cash dividends will continue be paid, the uncertainty of patent litigation and proceedings at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the difficulty in Network-1 verifying royalty amounts owed to it by its licensees, Network-1's ability to enter into strategic relationships with third parties to license or otherwise monetize their intellectual property, the risk in the future of Network-1 being classified as a Personal Holding Company, future economic conditions and technology changes and legislative, regulatory and competitive developments. Except as otherwise required to be disclosed in periodic reports, Network-1 expressly disclaims any future obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.

CONTACT:

Corey M. Horowitz, Chairman and CEO

Network-1 Technologies, Inc.

(212) 829-5770

SOURCE: Network-1 Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631487/Network-1-Declares-Semi-Annual-Dividend