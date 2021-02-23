Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.02.2021
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
ACCESSWIRE
23.02.2021 | 22:44
Regener Eyes: First-in-Class Biologic Eye Drop Regener-Eyes Announces New Clinical Advisory Board Member Dr. Art Epstein

PALM HARBOR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Regener-Eyes®, a leading first-in-class biologic eye drop made of naturally-occurring cytokines and growth factors, today announced the addition of Dr. Art Epstein to its Clinical Advisory Board.

"We are excited to have Dr. Art Epstein join our clinical advisory board. He is a highly respected eye care professional, and will bring valuable insight to our company's efforts," commented C. Randall Harrell, M.D., CEO and Founder of Regener-Eyes®. "We are honored to add Dr. Epstein to our existing board alongside our other impressive members, Dr. Marguerite McDonald, Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, Dr. Paul Karpecki, Dr. Walt Whitley, Dr. Scott Schacter and Dr. Ahmed Fahmy."

Dr. Epstein is the co-founder of Phoenix Eye Care, PLLC and he heads the practice's Dry Eye - Ocular Surface Disease Center - The Dry Eye Center of Arizona and serves as its Director of Clinical Research. He is an Adjunct Associate Professor at Midwestern University Arizona College of Optometry. Active in the profession, Dr. Epstein is a fellow of the American Academy of Optometry and a Distinguished Practitioner of the National Academies of Practice. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Certification in Medical Optometry, a member of the American and Arizona Optometric Associations and Past-Chair of the AOA Contact Lens & Cornea Section.

About Regener-Eyes®

Regener-Eyes® is a sterile biologic eye drop made of anti-inflammatory cytokines and growth factors. These types of proteins have been shown to reduce inflammation and stimulate the ocular surface to heal, repair, and regenerate. If you have patients that are not responding to current dry eye drugs, amniotic membrane intolerant, or having issues with blood serum tears, many physicians are finding success with Regener-Eyes® as a new option. For more information on our first in class biologic eye drop, please visit us at www.mydryeyes.org, follow us Instagram, like us on Facebook and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Regener-Eyes®, LLC
Heidi Hart Pukas
heidi.pukas@regenerativeplant.org

SOURCE: Regener Eyes



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631505/First-in-Class-Biologic-Eye-Drop-Regener-Eyes-Announces-New-Clinical-Advisory-Board-Member-Dr-Art-Epstein

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
