Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes FluoGuide to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, February 24, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
FluoGuide A/S' shares (short name FLUO) commences today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health care sector. FluoGuide is the
12th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

FluoGuide develops surgical solutions that are expected to reduce suffering for
cancer patients and increase the likelihood of cure as well as reducing costs
for the health care system. Intelligent surgical targeting has a potential to
help surgeons reduce costs and time for any kind of surgery. Surgical targeting
is vital as local cancer cells are often left behind when patients undergo
surgery. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen. 

"I would like to thank our more than 8000 shareholders supporting help to
cancer patients by helping surgeon remove all cancer," said Morten Albrechtsen,
CEO of FlouGuide. "Moving to Nasdaq First North Growth Market goes hand in hand
with our task ahead getting our strong technology platform developed
internationally and reach out to patients, doctors, investors and partners
wherever they are in the world. Within the next 12-18 months, we will transform
FluoGuide to a late stage company with a strong technology platform and first
product in phase III and close to the market. The change of listing to Nasdaq
First North Growth Market supports us continue building a global company on our
strong Scandinavian roots." 

"We are happy to welcome FluoGuide to the Nasdaq family," said Adam Kostyál,
Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We are proud to attract companies within
the health care sector, which are making important contributions to society. We
congratulate them on a successful listing and look forward to follow their
growth journey." 

FluoGuide has appointed Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
