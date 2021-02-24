Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes FluoGuide to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, February 24, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in FluoGuide A/S' shares (short name FLUO) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health care sector. FluoGuide is the 12th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. FluoGuide develops surgical solutions that are expected to reduce suffering for cancer patients and increase the likelihood of cure as well as reducing costs for the health care system. Intelligent surgical targeting has a potential to help surgeons reduce costs and time for any kind of surgery. Surgical targeting is vital as local cancer cells are often left behind when patients undergo surgery. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen. "I would like to thank our more than 8000 shareholders supporting help to cancer patients by helping surgeon remove all cancer," said Morten Albrechtsen, CEO of FlouGuide. "Moving to Nasdaq First North Growth Market goes hand in hand with our task ahead getting our strong technology platform developed internationally and reach out to patients, doctors, investors and partners wherever they are in the world. Within the next 12-18 months, we will transform FluoGuide to a late stage company with a strong technology platform and first product in phase III and close to the market. The change of listing to Nasdaq First North Growth Market supports us continue building a global company on our strong Scandinavian roots." "We are happy to welcome FluoGuide to the Nasdaq family," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We are proud to attract companies within the health care sector, which are making important contributions to society. We congratulate them on a successful listing and look forward to follow their growth journey." FluoGuide has appointed Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com