Georgia Capital PLC (the "Group") has published today its fourth quarter and the full year 2020 preliminary financial results.

KEY POINTS

27.2% growth in 4Q20 NAV per share (GEL) on the back of strong value creation across our resilient and defensive private portfolio and a 36.6% increase in BoG share price during the quarter

2.7% growth in FY20 NAV per share (GEL), primarily driven by the first time valuation of investment stage businesses and GHG, as a wholly owned private company, following its minority buy-out in 3Q20 (+30.4% impact, in aggregate)

FY20 NAV per share was negatively impacted by reduced valuation of "other" private portfolio companies due to the COVID-19 outbreak (-12.4% impact) and FX loss on GCAP net debt (-5.2% impact)

Controllable (private) NAV per share adjusted for GHG transfer was up 25.9% to GEL 33.15 in 4Q20 (up 30.2% in FY20)

Strong 2020 results across our private portfolio, despite the negative headwinds from the pandemic

Aggregated revenues and EBITDA up 5.1% and 1.0% y-o-y, respectively, in 4Q20 (up 6.4% and 4.1% in FY20)

Outstanding growth in aggregated net operating cash flow generation, up 63.0% y-o-y in FY20 to GEL 375.7m

Aggregated cash balances of portfolio companies more than doubled in FY20 to GEL 392m at 31-Dec-20 (GEL 361m at 30-Sep-20 and GEL 183m at 31-Dec-19)

GEL 15m dividends collected from private businesses in 4Q20 (GEL 30m in FY20)

GCAP liquidity remained solid at GEL 284m, up 6.4% in 4Q20; down y-o-y (mainly cash investments and coupon payment)

Management Commentary

"2020 was a challenging year managing the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a number of important measures taken by the Government of Georgia, an unprecedented fiscal stimulus around the globe and strong international support, the pandemic quickly affected many businesses in Georgia and the country's GDP has declined precipitously. Notwithstanding the pandemic driven headwinds, with the majority of our capital allocated to defensive industries and sectors, Georgia Capital has demonstrated great resilience and delivered a strong performance in 4Q20 and FY20."

