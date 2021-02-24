LeanLIfe Health Inc.: LeanLife Orders Ten Additional Containers of Mike Tyson Branded Iron Energy Drink

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE:LLP)(FSE:LL1)(OTC PINK:LHLNF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has ordered a further ten containers of Mike Tyson branded energy drink from FoodCare Group in anticipation of strong sales in the United States.

The Company intends to have a starting inventory of approximately one million cans of product that will be put into retail and online channels. LeanLife has increased its outlook and is priming for an aggressive sales rollout in the next few months.

Stan Lis, CEO and Director of LeanLife, states "Given the positive response from major American retailers, the Company felt compelled to order these additional ten containers. We have projected ordering a minimum of 140 containers for the American market in 2021. We aim to also enter additional markets as the year progresses."

Further, prior to selling through major retailers, suppliers are now required to ERP software with EDI ('Electronic Data Interchange') connections, allowing purchase orders and invoices to seamlessly be exchanged. The Company has just purchased Microsoft Dynamics GP, and will be commissioning this software and for it to go live this quarter in order to meet the requirements of major US national retailers. Microsoft Dynamics GP is a mid-market business ERP software package that has localizations for additional countries in South America, UK and Ireland, the Middle East, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Gavin Mah, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, states, "The major benefits of EDI are speed, accuracy, and demand. EDI can speed up transaction processing over 50%, while reducing the chance of human error. Large retailers insist on EDI to make product purchases"

About LeanLife Health and its Brand Positioning in the Marketplace

FoodCare Group, the supplier and manufacturer of Iron Energy, by Mike Tyson, is a market leader in Poland's energy drink market and is a leading brand in the Middle East. We believe, Iron Energy will also appeal to North American consumers and will quickly gain retail and consumer acceptance and trial.

The annual market value of the combined U.S. and Canadian energy drink markets is estimated at over $14 billion (USD). Red Bull is the market leader, followed by Monster and Bang. While Red Bull pursues a premium price strategy; LeanLife will be aggressively priced and shelf positioned, appealing to a broad consumer base. According to Allied Market Research, the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the global energy drink market is 7.2% while the US market is positioned to grow to over $86 billion (USD) by 2026.

Consumer preference and the increased occasions for energy drink consumption are growing the category. Iron Energy will participate in this phenomenon through category and organic growth. The broad base of young adult consumers will be attracted to this unique product alternative. Iron Energy is enjoying great success in the European market. We believe Iron Energy will offer a similar success story in North America due to its compelling brand attributes, product taste and energy benefits.

