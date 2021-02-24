Affise, the global technology leader in partnerships management and automation, today announced a Series A funding round worth $8 million. This recent funding round, led by Leta Capital and TMT Investments, follows a period of impressive growth for the company. Founded in Vilnius, Lithuania in 2016, Affise has doubled its revenue every year and now employs over 120 professionals in six offices around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005005/en/

Stanislau Litvinau, CEO at Affise (left) and Dmitrii Zotov, CTO at Affise (right) (Photo: Business Wire)

"Affise has shown remarkable international growth, which we are happy to intensify even further with the investment round," said Alexander Chachava, Managing partner at Leta Capital. "We can see that performance marketing becomes essential across many new channels which were difficult to measure until recently. The company empowers its clients with the real tools to boost the business, and we believe that Affise is going to become an industry-standard in performance marketing automation software."

"The funding round will help the team focus on geographic expansion in regions where advertising, affiliate marketing and economy as a whole are growing, namely the States and Asian countries. With such a great team and product, we believe in success," commented Artyom Inyutin, Co-founder Head of Investments, TMT Investments.

As the partnership marketing industry continues an impressive growth of 10%, every year, its 2021 value is estimated to reach $1.2B. Affise endeavours to utilize the funding to expand its product suite, providing marketers with a single platform to automate and scale partnerships. Following a tremendous success entering the Chinese market in 2019, Affise plans to increase its presence in North America, LatAm, and SEA, as well as cement its leadership in Europe, Israel and India.

"Partnerships management is becoming the vital component of the marketing technology stack, and Affise has established itself as a leader in this fast-growing category," said Stanislau Litvinau, CEO and Co-Founder, Affise. "Our commitment to representing the marketers' interests has gained the trust of the leading agencies and networks, and we see significant potential to capture additional opportunity in the market. One strategy we're aiming to complete with this funding is entering the adjacent market of direct advertisers and brands, empowering them to grow their marketing channel with affiliate programs".

Affise works with over 1,000 customers, including leading brands and agencies such as Wargaming, Xapads, Hypercentage, Kismia, Mobavenue, Zorka.Mobi, Mobligent. The company boasts connections to a conglomerate of over 300,000 partners, which accelerates business growth. The winner of 14 awards in the last year alone, Affise has been crowned the leader in three categories by G2: Partner Management, Marketing Analytics, and Digital Analytics.

"The market evolution from traditional affiliates to new performance channels (influencers, brand-to-brand and other), along with the skyrocketing growth in e-Commerce in 2020, will encourage more small and medium advertisers to launch their affiliate programs' Dmitrii Zotov, CTO and Co-Founder, Affise. "This trend will generate demand for technological solutions to start and manage affiliate programs from scratch and achieve incremental growth. Thus, this funding round will enable us to follow Affise's mission of empowering marketers with the tools needed to catapult their success and make accurate strategic decisions. This will drive innovations and transparency across the industry".

About Affise

Affise is a partnership marketing platform for brands, advertisers and agencies to automate and scale their partner relations via all possible performance marketing channels: traditional affiliates, influencers, networks and agencies. The synergy of technology and the long standing experience allows Affise's clients to make partnerships manageable and revenue predictable marketing channel. To learn more, visit www.affise.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005005/en/

Contacts:

Anastasia Zaichko

az@affise.com