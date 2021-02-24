Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Holdings Inc. Establishes New Asset Holdings Subsidiary for New Patents and IP

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded health & wellness holding company, is pleased to announce that the company has completed the formation of Alkame Assets, LLC a new wholly owned subsidiary to house new patents and the company's associated intellectual property (IP), trademarks, equipment, and other assorted assets.

The legal and internal formation of the wholly owned subsidiary is now complete and provides strategic long term protection and valuation for both the company and shareholders.

Alkame Chairman Craig Kaufman states, "In keeping with our earlier 2021 corporate update Alkame continues to make appropriate changes to position the company for longer-term success and growth and strategic initiatives. We are extremely excited to enter this next phase of our growth."

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company that operates with a focus in four distinct sectors: health and wellness, technology, manufacturing, and distribution. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture and distribute products with an emphasis on an enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology with several unique properties. The water technology is supported by four independent human clinical studies. There are a multitude of product applications we currently, or have capability to, utilize with our proprietary technology to produce and/or add value to, including but not limited to, consumer beverages, CBD/hemp products, pet products, horticulture, agriculture and aquaculture applications, hand sanitizers. Alkame also distributes personal protective equipment (PPE), a necessary line of premium products in today's world.

