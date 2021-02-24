New customers drive record new annual recurring revenue growth of 300% for Q4

Allego, the leading sales learning and enablement platform provider, today announced record-breaking growth in 2020, touting technological advancements and a significant increase in customer acquisition and expansion.

Allego continues to see increased demand for its platform from new customers across industries, resulting in a 300% increase in organic year-over-year new annual revenue growth for Q4. Notable brands adopting the Allego platform in 2020 include Fannie Mae, Johnson Health Tech, Neurelis, Quidel Diagnostics, Recordati Rare Diseases and Regroup Mass Notification. Over the same period, the company also experienced a 51% year-over-year expansion in SaaS annual recurring revenue from existing customers looking to bolster their sales enablement efforts to improve virtual selling success for their teams. Allego's customer expansion was also marked by increased use of the platform for broader sales enablement needs, including sales content management.

As COVID-19 hit and the travel industry was deeply impacted, Tripadvisor looked to consolidate its content management system and sales learning tools to offer its team the greatest efficiencies from one platform. "We've been challenged in the past having different systems that do similar things. Being able to bring all of that onto one platform that offers the greatest efficiency was our goal," said Gerry Hurley, Senior Director of Enablement, Tripadvisor. "We've been working with Allego now for over two years and have been impressed with the functionality around learning. Now, we have one central location for our sellers to find approved customer-facing collateral, plus we have the engagement metrics to see how that content is being used in the field and how customers are engaging with it. This feedback helps us continually improve our messaging and sales motion."

Furthermore, Allego increased its market-leading position as an all-in-one provider of sales enablement with its acquisition of Refract, a UK-based leader in sales engagement and multilingual conversation analytics, adding more than 100 additional conversation intelligence and call coaching customers. The addition of Refract's team serves as Allego's new European headquarters with a full complement of talent across engineering, sales, marketing, and customer success to help drive the company's global expansion.

"2020 proved to be a pivotal year for Allego. As the pandemic forced teams to work from home, companies saw an increased need for a learning and enablement platform that allows their teams to stay connected, informed and productive. We delivered, expanding our footprint and implementing technological advancements to offer customers an all-in-one sales enablement solution," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. "As we look ahead to 2021, Allego will continue to evolve with our customers' needs for the next normal."

Additional 2020 milestones include:

In Q3, Allego launched Allego 6, the most advanced and fully integrated sales content management and sales learning solution on the market. The all-in-one platform makes learning, content creation, collaboration and coaching easier among sales teams, allowing rapid individual and team-wide growth.

In response to the pandemic, Allego partnered with several of the world's ventilator manufacturers to create the Ventilator Training Alliance app, a centralized knowledge hub that has connected frontline medical providers across 199 countries with critical ventilator training resources.

Awards further corroborated Allego's success, as the company was touted for its technology innovations, executive leadership and corporate initiatives by industry groups including CLO Magazine, Best in Biz Awards, BISA, Brandon Hall Group and The Stevie Awards.

On a corporate level, Allego was recognized as a top place to work by the Boston Business Journal, The Boston Globe and Selling Power.

Since Allego's last funding announcement, the company raised another $25M in new funding to support the company's aggressive growth. This additional investment, completed in Q4 2020, included funding from General Catalyst and Summit Partners.

To learn more about Allego's leading sales learning and enablement platform, schedule a demo or visit Allego.com

About Allego

Allego's all-in-one learning and enablement platform ensures that employees have the skills, timely knowledge, and supporting content to accelerate team success. Instead of traditional onboarding and training marathons-which are rapidly outdated and quickly forgotten-enablement and training teams use Allego to deliver the fresh, bite-sized learning that employees need to close deals in today's dynamic business environment. Learning content is personalized and mastered through reinforcement, on-the-job coaching, and peer collaboration. Nearly 500,000 professionals use Allego to onboard faster, deliver consistent messaging, quickly find critical sales content for virtual selling, rapidly adopt best practices, coach and practice more frequently, and collaborate more effectively. To learn more about Allego and learning and enablement in the flow of work, please visit allego.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005636/en/

Contacts:

Allison Rynak

617.645.0314

arynak@allego.com

BLASTmedia for Allego

Maegan Ratts

317.806.1900 ext. 138

allego@blastmedia.com