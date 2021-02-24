Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Adds Over 300 Hours of Premium Film & TV Content for Growing Streaming Channel Business

Acquiring Unique Properties To Serve Enthusiasts Across Its Wide Range Of Streaming Networks

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / On the heels of three record breaking digital revenue quarters, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) continues to strengthen their position within the competitive landscape of streaming networks by adding over 300 additional hours of content to its already robust library. Over 65 films, 17 new series and 44 specials are included in Cinedigm's most recent set of acquisitions from companies including: The Nacelle Company, Vision Films, Glass House Distribution, Magnolia and Shoreline. As cord cutting continues to be a major motivator within the digital space, Cinedigm continues to invest in content and channels to serve enthusiasts across the Company's distribution and streaming channels. Cinedigm is focused on acquiring Anime, Horror, Action, and Family with strong IP and high production value, as well as Documentaries with intriguing subject matter. This influx of premium content will allow Cinedigm to continue to refresh and curate high quality programs across its wide range of digital networks that reach hundreds of millions of devices.

Cinedigm has bolstered its premium Film and TV content offerings through these most recent acquisitions including Documentaries such as Beatles: How The Beatles Changed The World, Bowie: The Man Who Changed The World, Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man and Hamilton: One Shot To Broadway. The Company also picked up A TOY STORY NEAR YOU, an Unscripted Series produced by the Nacelle Company, which spotlights vintage toy stores from around the globe. New Kids & Family titles include: A Gift Horse, Camp Cool Kids, and I Think My Babysitter is an Alien. Gen-Y Cops and To Go Viking are two of the newest action pickups.

In addition, Cinedigm continues to add content to its premiere ad-supported genre services Bloody Disgusting and CONtv Anime and soon Screambox. Available on Roku, Littlstar and TCL, Bloody Disgusting has become one of the leading streaming destinations for horror fans. Recent horror acquisitions include the cult favorite V/H/S Trilogy, Shadow Puppets and The Zombie King. Recent anime acquisitions include, Eat man, Eat man 98, Shining Tears X Wind, Boogie Pop Phantom, Beast Saga, My Little Monster, Kodocha, Mysterious Joker, and Yakitate. The addition of these new titles, as well as the Company's own catalog, is sure to lift these streaming services to new heights this year.

"We remain committed to sourcing exceptional deep dive content for our under-served enthusiast viewers", stated Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm's Chief Content Officer. "We appreciate the independent filmmaking community in trusting us with their films and series to distribute widely to awaiting fans."

Continuing the momentum from last Fall's acquisition of The Film Detective, Cinedigm recently announced they would be adding the digital subscription services Fandor and Screambox to their streaming channel business. With a catalog of over 4,600 films, the two channels create an attractive prospect for consumers and a strong genre following.

ABOUT?CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

Press Contact for CIDM:

Jill Calcaterra

310-466-5135

jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631583/Cinedigm-Adds-Over-300-Hours-of-Premium-Film-TV-Content-for-Growing-Streaming-Channel-Business