Presented by the TSX Venture Exchange, good natured® is ranked 4th in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. This award recognizes the top 10 performing companies from five industry sectors which are selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume amount.

"We are honored to have been named a 2021 TSX Venture 50 Company winner. This award mirrors the significant achievements made by good natured® during 2020, where we completed two material acquisitions and grew the business organically through a challenging macro environment," stated Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 385 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

