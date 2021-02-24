The "Sweden Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook): Spend Analysis by Digital/e-Gift Card, Retail Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics Jan 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher's Q4 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in Sweden is expected to grow by 0.0% on annual basis to reach US$ 1384.6 million in 2021.

Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Sweden remains strong. The gift card industry in Sweden is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 0.0% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1275.1 million in 2020 to reach US$ 1792.0 million by 2025.

Sweden's GDP expanded by 4.3% in Q3'20 after a slump in Q2'20 due to coronavirus outbreak. However, for full year 2020, the economy is expected to shrink impacting consumer confidence. The economy is likely to recover in 2021 which would have a positive impact on consumer spending and consequently the gift card market.

Though growth of gift card market has been impacted in 2020 due to the COVID crisis, the market is set to grow as retail and corporate customer increase spending on gift cards over the forecast period. Due to COVID-19, there has been shift in demand from brick and mortar retail to e-commerce. The growth in e-commerce will be owing to digitally savvy shoppers which will have a positive impact on the gift card industry in the coming years. Moreover, in October 2020, Amazon extended its presence in Sweden with its new e-commerce site Amazon.se, which could further enhance the e-commerce market in the country.

The growing demand from the millennials and Gen Z population for online gifting options such as e-gift cards is changing the entire dynamics of the gifting industry. People are moving away from the traditional gifting options such as greeting cards or edibles to digital gift cards.

Maintaining long term relationships especially with millennials and Gen Z consumers is becoming a rising concern for retailers. As a result, gift cards are becoming core to retailer's strategy to gain market share. Retailers are focusing on offering reloadable gift cards and loyalty card programs to engage consumers by giving them periodical credits, adding bonus points, and insisting on reloading. This strategy could help retailers in gaining profits.

Another emerging trend that will boost the growth momentum of the gift card market is the ability to buy bitcoins with gift cards in Sweden.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Sweden. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Sweden

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Sweden

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Sweden

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Sweden

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Sweden

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Sweden

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Sweden

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2021

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Sweden

Food Beverage

Health, Wellness Beauty

Apparel, Footwear Accessories

Books Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home Kitchen Accessories Appliances

Travel

Entertainment Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Sweden

Ecommerce Department Stores

Restaurants Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Sweden

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

ICA Gruppen AB

Axel Johnson Group

Kooperative Forbundet (KF Group)

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Amazon

H&M

Elgiganten

Systembolaget

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fn7ro5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005714/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900