Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC Pink: SNTX) is pleased to announce that the Company has finalized an agreement to purchase a significant player in the CBD industry.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. has completed an agreement to acquire Homestead Body Works. Homestead Body Works is a Texas-based company. Homestead Body Works is the parent company of Budding Botanicals. Budding Botanicals is a leading manufacturer, marketer and retailer of CBD and CBD related consumer products. Details of the agreement will be published in a future announcement.

Budding Botanicals has a strong online presence as well as products featured in many retail outlets. Budding Botanicals invites customers to visit their website, www.buddingbotanicalsca.com, where individuals can view the product line-up, learn more about the company, educate themselves on the benefits of CBD, and order product online.

"Budding Botanicals will be adding significant value and revenue as well as momentous growth for Suntex Enterprises," states Larry Twombly, Suntex Enterprises CEO. Mr. Twombly goes on to say: "This acquisition is a perfect marriage for all involved. The products of Budding Botanicals perfectly complement the products of Suntex Enterprises including the Company's Pumped Fitness CBD Water. It is the intention of both companies to collaborate closely in the marketing of existing products as well as the development of many future products. The future growth of Homestead Body Works through Budding Botanicals, together with Suntex Enterprises, is expected to be rapid and considerable."

Mr. Twombly, Suntex CEO, notes: "The benefits and uses for CBD and CBD products is nearly limitless. CBD will be permeating a myriad of products very quickly. Suntex Enterprises, along with Homestead Body Works, is positioning itself to be in the front line of this battle. Together, we are in a unique position to take advantage of our contacts and create outstanding products that a variety of consumers can enjoy for years to come."

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. will be actively searching out other acquisition candidates to enhance the growth of the Company and to maximize shareholder value.

Suntex Enterprises invites the public to follow future updates through the Company's Twitter @Suntex1

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Lawrence Twombly, CEO

info@suntexenterprises.com

Twitter: @Suntex1

www.buddingbotanicalsca.com

760-525-7411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75347