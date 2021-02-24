Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.: GRCV's Yuka E-Commerce Continues to Focus Growth on The Multi Billion CBD Industry for 2021

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:GRCV) ("the Company") has announced its intention to actively continue expanding its CBD and Hemp portfolio in 2021. With approx. 40% of the global CBD market dominated by North America, South Florida based YUKA E -COMMERCE is continuing to meet demand. CBD sales for YUKA E-COMMERCE accounted for a little more than 50% of YUKA's revenue in 2020 with well over a quarter million (250,000+) products having shipped to consumers. The amount generated from the booming category yielded close to 5M in sales for Yuka.

"We have been active in the CBD space from its very early days back in 2018 having identified the tremendous potential early" said Grand Capital Ventures Inc. President, Meir Avitan. "Our teams work closely with our vendors to stay ahead of the curve." He then added that "Communicating frequently with our many buyers allows us to identify emerging trends and helps us guide our partner brands to launch products, collections, and lines that may otherwise never see the light of day." GRCV's YUKA is projecting a 20% increase year-over-year for the category aiming to generate 6M in sales in 2021 from CBD products alone, and with multiple new CBD brands already added to our portfolio in Q1 and several others in final stages on on-boarding, this increase is more than feasible".

