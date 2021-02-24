UnitedLex congratulates Credit Suisse on being recognized as the number one most efficient provider of Secondary Trades settlement services in the European (LMA) markets two years consecutively (2019 and 2020). Efficient loan settlement services save clients critically important time and money during the loan process. UnitedLex is proud of the work our LexLoan team has done to support Credit Suisse in earning this distinction.

Credit Suisse has partnered with UnitedLex since 2011 in the loan syndication operations in both the American (LSTA) and European (LMA) markets. As part of the Corporate and Commercial Services group within UnitedLex, LexLoan Services apply the award-winning processes developed at Credit Suisse and UnitedLex to deliver industry excellence in the Syndicated Loan markets. LexLoan is one of the powerhouse Middle Office operations in both the LSTA and LMA markets. The LexLoan LMA group operates from the United Kingdom, Germany, and India.

UnitedLex looks look forward to continuing to work closely with Credit Suisse in the years to come, as they continue to outpace the competition in efficient Loan Settlement services.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a technology and legal services company committed to delivering full-scale Digital Legal Transformation. The world's most forward-thinking law departments and law firms rely on the company's expertise in over 25 global jurisdictions. Founded in 2006, the team includes 3,000 legal, engineering, and technology professionals with major operations in 18 countries.

