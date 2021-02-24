Clean Group Offers Commercial Cleaning in Sydney Australia Even During the Pandemic

SYDNEY, NSW / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Clean Group, a cleaning services company based in Sydney, NSW, is pleased to announce that they are offering commercial and office cleaning services for buildings and business establishments in Sydney and neighbouring areas even during the pandemic. They also provide free COVID-19 protection shield and disinfection using TGA approved solutions for new clients, ensuring that up to 99.9 percent of germs are gone for up to 30 days. Those interested can ask for a free onsite quote.

Clean Group has a team of dependable commercial cleaners that are assured to show up regularly and perform a consistently high-quality job. Their office cleaners can provide clients with peace of mind in the knowledge that they will always pay meticulous attention to detail and provide high levels of sanitisation affordably and promptly. This is 100 percent guaranteed. They have two decades of experience in providing some of the most advanced cleaning plans for offices and commercial establishments in Sydney, including carpet cleaning, strata cleaning, gym cleaning, medical facilities cleaning, childcare facilities cleaning, and school cleaning.

Suji Siv, CEO and owner of the Clean Group, says, "Finding the right cleaning company in Sydney for offices and commercial establishments can be likened to searching for a needle in a haystack. It can be quite challenging since there are a lot of cleaning companies who claim to be experts in the world of commercial cleaning in Sydney. We can guarantee that your business spaces will be clean, tidy, refreshed, and well-maintained. We also use top quality, non-toxic cleaning solutions. Many cleaning companies may promise you all of these but only Clean Group will meet and even surpass your expectations."

They want to point out that with the pandemic, having a properly clean and disinfected office and commercial environment has become even more important. COVID-19 is an infectious disease that is due to a novel coronavirus that is spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact with an infected person or thing. Thus, it is imperative to ensure that everything in the office or commercial establishment that people come in contact with does not have the virus. Performing regular cleaning, sanitisation, and disinfection is the only way to ensure this because it has been scientifically proven that such activities can kill and eliminate such viruses and prevent them from spreading.

They make use of cutting-edge cleaning equipment, including the HEPA multi-filtration vacuum cleaner, which ensures that indoor air quality is at an acceptable level. This can prevent people from inhaling impurities that may cause allergic reactions and asthma attacks. They also utilise the i-mop floor scrubber, which is an advanced cleaning tool that offers faster cleaning of floors and other surfaces in comparison to simply using a wet mop. The i-mop has twin counter-rotating brushes that provide 90 percent cleaner floors and other similar surfaces. It also uses colour-coded accessories to avoid cross-contamination. Furthermore, its suction technology can ensure a dry and clean floor.

In addition, they provide environmentally friendly cleaning services, which means the materials and processes they use are not detrimental to the environment. They make sure that the amount of water used during their cleaning operations is kept to a minimum. They also minimise the use of strong chemicals that could have detrimental effects on people and the environment. Their cleaners will always avoid using such strong chemicals unless they are the only possible option. And when they do utilise such strong chemicals, they ensure that only a minimal quantity is used through the application of microfibre technology.

They utilise microfibres for their cleaning cloths, mops and other materials for cleaning. These are synthetic cloths constructed from nylon and polyester. These have a net-like surface that has been found to trap more moisture and dirt, thus making them much more effective in getting rid of dust and dirt on surfaces. They also absorb more water than ordinary cloths, which means less water and cleaning solutions are needed.

Those who are interested in knowing more about the services provided by Clean Group Sydney may want to check out their website or contact them on the telephone or through email.

For more information about Clean Group, contact the company here:

Clean Group

Suji Siv

1300 141 946

sales@cleangroup.email

14 Carrington St, Sydney NSW 2000

SOURCE: Clean Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631712/Clean-Group-Offers-Commercial-Cleaning-in-Sydney-Australia-Even-During-the-Pandemic