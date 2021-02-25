DEK-CO (UK) LIMITED: MasterCard Awards Principal Member Status To Paydek

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / UK-based payments company, Paydek announced it has been awarded Principal Member status from Mastercard. This is a recognition of Paydek's leadership in the online payment industry, affirming its commitment to offering a complex and secure payments platform, while building lasting customer relationships.

Being granted a Principal Membership by Mastercard is a milestone every payments company seeks to achieve as it secures access to a wide range of products and services that enable innovation and improve customer offering.

This membership will enable a direct relationship between Paydek and Mastercard meant to accelerate the merchant acquisition process, provide more convenient and faster online payment transactions, as well as grant access to extended payment card issuing services, including a white-label scheme.

Paydek is constantly working on offering a wide range of best-in-breed payments services and products. With its commitment to customer success in mind, the company is investing heavily in platform development, infrastructure, enhancing security and combating fraud in the payments industry.

"Becoming a Principal Member of Mastercard is a milestone Paydek has achieved in order to expand its product and service portfolio. The end goal is for the company to better service its customers while offering them a complete and secure payments experience. Today's announcement marks an important step in Paydek's journey towards offering a complex payments platform, with strong features, but also easy to use for the end-user. ", says Anton Postolnikov, CEO at Paydek.

The MasterCard Principal Membership enables new growth opportunities for existing and thousands of potential clients, including merchants, eCommerce companies, payment service providers and financial organizations in the United Kingdom.

About Paydek

Paydek is a global leader in multi-payment solutions. Paydek was founded in 2009, with headquarters in London. The Paydek platform offers its customers, both corporate and individuals, an array of online and offline payment solutions such as dedicated multi-currency IBAN accounts, mass pay-out solutions, API integrations and prepaid cards via our web based or mobile payment solutions.

For more information, visit www.paydek.com

Media Contact:

Khalida Akhtar

mediarelations@paydek.com

+44 160 430 0044

SOURCE: DEK-CO (UK) LIMITED

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631236/MasterCard-Awards-Principal-Member-Status-To-Paydek