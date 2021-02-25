American CryoStem Corporation: American CryoStem and BioTherapeutic Labs Corp. Enter into R&D, Collaboration and Marketing Agreement

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / American CryoStem Corporation (OTC PINK:CRYO), a clinical stage biotechnology company, global licensor and a pioneer in autologous cellular processing and therapies, announced today that it has entered into an Agreement with BioTherapeutic Labs Corp. (BTL) an FDA registered Umbilical Cord Tissue Manufacturing Company headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

CRYO will optimize cell recovery from the umbilical cord to supply umbilical cord cells under its previously announced "CRADA" agreement with the Biomedical Research Laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland, and for future IND application(s). The Agreement includes BTL marketing CRYO's products and services, and collaborative R&D efforts related to developing and improving protocols utilizing both CRYO's ATCell® autologous mesenchymal stem cells and BTL's human umbilical cord-based product lines. The Companies plan to validate and standardize the umbilical cord acellular suspension product for use with its ATCell manufacturing, product development, and the end-to-end CryoStem Platform Technology.

The Company is confident that this collaboration will enable the creation of advanced regenerative therapeutic products to further enhance CRYO and BTL's mission as biologics manufacturers and cellular developers and yield highly valuable therapies for the medical and research communities, and ultimately, the public at large. Our translational research will support treatment protocols and approval applications utilizing adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells and/or umbilical cord -derived products. Management believes that these new products can be commercialized to generate substantial sales and licensing revenues and create value for the Company's stakeholders.

John Arnone, CEO stated, "Our Collaboration ultimately aims to facilitate the creation of new cellular treatment therapies to be used independently or in tandem with CRYO's current ATCell® autologous products to improve the standard of care for patients who suffer from diseases with limited or no therapeutic options." [unmet medical needs]. Mr. Arnone further stated, "The objective is to improve the modulation of immune response(s) and promote tissue regeneration and stability (homeostasis) for the treatment of traumatic injuries, inflammation, auto-immune diseases, and brain and organ damage associated with novel viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Sandy Lipkins, CEO of Biotherapeutic Labs Corp. stated, "This collaboration enables us to offer both adipose tissue-derived and umbilical cord-derived products and therapies to physicians and their patients through our national sales network. Our network of sales representatives and physicians are excited to have access to one of the premier autologous adipose tissue-based cellular solutions available. We will engage with CRYO in collaborative R&D efforts to test new products and develop advanced new therapies. It is truly an honor to work with CRYO and we believe our collaboration will yield incredible results."

About BioTherapeutic Labs Corp.

BioTherapeutic Labs Corp (BTL), is an FDA registered life sciences company dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of cutting-edge anti-aging, aesthetic, muscle-skeletal, wound care, and hair loss therapy products. BTL is committed to the advancement of products and therapies utilizing human biologics to their fullest potential. BTL manufactures its products in a cGMP compliant facility, specializing in the production of adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells and umbilical cord-derived products for regenerative therapy. The Company's proprietary aseptic processing techniques produce products that are endotoxin and microorganism free, while maintaining the structural integrity of the tissue. BTL sells its products via a nationwide network of distributors, agents, and licensed medical professionals. www.biotherapeuticlabs.com

About American CryoStem

American CryoStem Corporation (OTC PINK:CRYO), is a clinical stage biotechnology company, global licensor and a pioneer in autologous cellular processing and therapies. The Company's centralized laboratory model and patented foundational "CryoStem Platform" is a best-in-class, end-to-end cellular therapy solution to treat injuries, disorders and chronic diseases through a single adipose-tissue (fat) harvest and ATCELL Bank cryopreservation. The Company creates personalized adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell therapies and delivers successive multiple treatments of genetically matched cells as needed. American CryoStem is dedicated to helping the world's physicians, hospitals, and clinics improve clinical outcomes by developing and delivering effective leading-edge stem cell therapies that improve patient health and quality of life. The Company maintains an FDA registered cGMP compliant laboratory located in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey. The Company's proprietary end-to-end centralized laboratory Adipose Tissue Processing Platform consists of the "Collection - Processing - Cryobanking - Return to Point-of-Care" - on demand, of adipose tissue and adipose-derived mesenchymal stems cells.

For further detailed Corporate or Regenerative Medicine information please visit: www.americancryostem.com, request by email at info@americancryostem.com or phone 732-747-1007

