Vertical Exploration Inc.: Vertical Believes Its St-Onge Deposit may be Benificial in the Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical"or "the Company") would like to refer to journaldemontreal.com, dated Wednesday, February 24, 2021 for the following article:

A coalition of Canadian farmers is asking the federal government to invest $300 million to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that threaten the food supply of Canadians.

The organization Farmers for the Climate Transition (FTC) hopes with such federal funding to reduce agricultural emissions by 10 million tonnes, according to the conclusions of a report published by its working group on the occasion of Agriculture Day Canadian.

"On Canadian Agriculture Day, farmers are standing up to say we want to be part of the solution to climate change and that is why today we are presenting a much researched plan to help farmers spreading climate solutions across the country," Ian McCreary, Chair of the Task Force, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We urgently need government support to put the plan into action," added McCreary, adding that the impacts of climate change caused damages of $2 billion in 2018 alone.

The Farmers Plan includes six lines of action to help Canada meet its 2030 targets in the Paris Agreement.

The plan notably suggests less nitrogen in the agricultural sector, the standardization of rotating pastures, the protection of wetlands and the supply of farms with green energies.

