Acuity Knowledge Partners, a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics, staffing and technology solutions to the financial services sector, is honoured to be awarded the Fund Intelligence Operations Services Awards 2021 prize for Best New Product in the Back/Middle Office category. Fund Intelligence is the leading provider of news, data analysis and networking groups across the U.S. mutual fund space.

At the virtual awards ceremony on February 24, judges recognized Acuity Knowledge Partners' EDGE platform, the consultant database (CDB) tool specifically designed for global asset managers and used by our Fund Marketing Services vertical. This tool is part of Acuity's Business Excellence and Automation Tools (BEAT), a collection of customisable technology capabilities that provide both a superior solution to that of standard stock service providers, and a significant cost advantage.

"The financial services industry is rapidly evolving when it comes to technology and automation, and so we are proud to be recognised as a leader in the middle/back office space," said Robert King, CEO of Acuity Knowledge Partners. "We've built our business entirely around the needs of our clients so we serve as an extension of their operations. Our approach has been to integrate technology expertise into the processes handled by our 3,000 analysts. With EDGE, Acuity has helped a number of asset managers improve their operational efficiencies and outreach to market, delivering 30-40% cost efficiencies, 20-30% faster time to market, a vast improvement in data accuracy and enhanced outreach to potential investors."

Acuity Knowledge Partners' EDGE tool follows a managed services model, deploying a combination of process, people and technology to ensure a seamless CDB process. Acuity has also streamlined data flow and reporting, optimising best practice for clients. This means that even during uncertain times, Acuity has managed to retain its top talent, helping clients whilst having minimal to no impact on overall delivery quality.

Sailaja Devireddy, Head of Fund Marketing Services of Acuity Knowledge Partners added: "The new normal has seen an increased urgency to manage costs and operating margins better, to ensure that firms stay strong amidst an uncertain environment.With the cost of ownership and service becoming pivotal, Acuity has stepped up to offer realisable and time-tested solutions to our financial services clients by making a significant investment in custom tech capabilities like EDGE. We plan to continue pushing the technological boundaries to better serve our clients."

About Acuity Knowledge Partners

Acuity Knowledge Partners is a leading research, analytics and business intelligence consultant to the financial services sector. The company's network of analysts and industry experts, combined with advanced data and technology, supports over 300 financial institutions and consulting companies worldwide to operate more efficiently and unlock their human capital, driving revenues higher and transforming operations. It specialises in investment banking, investment research, private equity consulting and commercial lending. Acuity is headquartered in London and operates from nine locations worldwide. In 2019, the company was established as a separate business from Moody's Corporation through its acquisition from Equistone Partners.

