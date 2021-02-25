NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (35/21)

The Board of Mowi has resolved on February 16, 2021 to distribute a quarterly dividend of NOK 0.32 per share. The Ex-date is February 26, 2021. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations 3.5.3.6.1 adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with 100 % dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a recalculation of options, regular forwards and futures in Mowi (MOWI). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=842904