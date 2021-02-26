DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Steinhoff - Publication of 2020 Annual Report
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company")
The Company has today published its Annual Report, including the audited Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended 30 September 2020. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ and will also be available on the JSE's website at:
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 26 February 2021
