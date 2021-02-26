The "Netherlands Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook): Spend Analysis by Digital/e-Gift Card, Retail Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics Jan 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Historically, the gift card market in Netherlands has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2016-2020. According to the publisher's Q4 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 8.8% on annual basis to reach US$ 2157.6 million in 2021.

Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Netherlands remains strong. The gift card industry in Netherlands is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1982.9 million in 2020 to reach US$ 2790.2 million by 2025.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Netherlands. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

