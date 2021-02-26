Citi receives global and regional awards for Liquidity and Cash Management

Citi has been named the Best Global Bank for Liquidity Management by Global Finance, for the second year in a row. The publication also named Citi as the Best Bank for Financial Institutions, named Citi's Cash Pooling solution as best in the world, and granted a number of regional awards in Liquidity and Cash Management.

Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance said, "Citi's continued commitment to innovation, delivering global, simple digital solutions that allow clients to work faster, smarter and more efficiently, helped them to stand out this year. Further integrating their portfolio of services onto one platform demonstrate Citi's determination to help treasurers more easily manage their liquidity. With the integration of their Global Concentration Engine and Citibank Online Investments onto the CitiDirect BE platform, this enables treasurers to easily manage their investment activity along with their global cash management operations."

Stephen Randall, Global Head of Liquidity Management Services, at Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions, added, "We are truly honoured to have received the distinctions from these awards in the various categories. This is testament to Citi's passion for harnessing the power of technology to develop innovative solutions that continually evolve with our clients' evolving needs and to support their growth objectives. Now more than ever, liquidity management continues to be a critical focus for our clients' who are constantly finding ways to better manage and gain insights into capital and liquidity risks and opportunities. We are excited to continue on this journey with our clients who are driving towards greater growth, resiliency and efficiency."

Citi received top honors across global and regional categories including:

Global Awards:

Best Global Bank for Liquidity Management

Best Global Bank for Financial Institutions

Best Global Cash Pooling Solution

Regional and Country Awards:

Best Overall Bank for Cash Management United States

Best Bank for Liquidity Management North America, Latin America

Best Provider of Short-Term Investments/Money Market Funds Latin America

Outstanding Achievement in Treasury Operations During the Covid Pandemic Latin America

Best Bank for Liquidity Management North America

Best Bank for Cash Management Bahamas, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, United States

Global Finance used a multi-tiered assessment process-which included entries from banks and providers and input from industry analysts, corporate executives, technology experts and independent research-to select the best providers of treasury and cash management services. A variety of subjective and objective criteria were considered, including: profitability, market share and reach, customer service, competitive pricing, product innovation and the extent to which treasury and cash management providers have successfully differentiated themselves from their competitors around core service provision.

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) helps enable our clients' success by providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the industry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 90 countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead the way in offering a comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade and liquidity management solutions.

