Interessanter Tweet! Will uns Iris von InnoCan Pharma etwas mitteilen?!
1st Capital Bank: 1st Capital Bancorp Announces Retirement of CFO Michael Winiarski

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / 1st Capital Bancorp (OTC Pink:FISB) announced today the retirement of Chief Financial Officer, Michael Winiarski.

"We appreciate Mike's contribution over the past seven years and wish him well in retirement," said Sam Jimenez, chief executive officer.

Tamara Allen has been designated as the interim Chief Financial Officer until the search process is completed and a successor to Mr. Winiarski is named.

About 1st Capital Bank

The bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust treasury management services. The bank operates full service offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz County. The bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

Member FDIC | Equal Opportunity Lender | SBA Preferred Lender | www.1stcapital.bank

For Press Inquiries:

Samuel D. Jimenez
sam.jimenez@1stcapitalbank.com
831.264.4057

SOURCE: 1st Capital Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632440/1st-Capital-Bancorp-Announces-Retirement-of-CFO-Michael-Winiarski

