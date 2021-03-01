New Atlas mobile robot generates pre-sales by customers looking for cost-effective, robust solutions

Clinton Township, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Resgreen Group (OTC PINK: RGGI) ("RGGI"), a leading mobile robot company, today announced the development of Atlas, its new Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) for demanding industrial and mission critical 24/7 applications. The vehicle can use either natural feature or magnetic tape guidance to navigate through manufacturing facilities and warehouses. The natural feature or free guidance requires no wires, tape or navigation marks. Instead, the vehicle uses advanced lasers to scan its surroundings, and then determines its position based on the mapped features along its path.

"Atlas mobile robot was designed to meet a wide variety of customers' needs, whether it's free navigation requiring no modification to your facility or more cost-effective magnetic tape guidance," said Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "We also understand industrial customers require a rugged vehicle that is built to last and moves heavy loads easily."

Atlas can tow up to 5,000 pounds, with a unit load capacity of 2,500 pounds. Another model tows up to 2,500 pounds and 1,250 pounds as a unit load. It features 5G communications and operates using an Android or iOS application in manual mode and WiFi in automatic mode.

Wolter Group is planning to integrate two vehicles, which will be available in mid-2021, due to their unique features and manufacturing process.

"RGGI is leading the industry in quick and sustainable development and manufacturing by 3D printing large parts of the vehicles using an environmentally-friendly, biodegradable polymer material,

"The AMR market continues to grow significantly, especially for industrial-grade solutions in the warehousing and manufacturing sectors. RGGI is leading the industry with the introduction of a dual-navigation AMR, supported by quick and sustainable development and manufacturing by 3D printing large parts of the vehicles using an environmentally-friendly, biodegradable polymer material" said Mark Bogaczyk, GM of Automation at Wolter Group. "We were also impressed with RGGI's operational knowledge of numerous guidance systems and decades of experience in development and implementation of automated vehicles for Fortune 500 companies."

Atlas mobile robot moves loads up to two meters per second. It includes an onboard industrial PC or PLC based with standard industrial protocol and interface and an AI-based fleet management software.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

