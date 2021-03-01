EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures

Key Figures 28.02.2021



01-March-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST

in CHF Performance in % 28.02.2021 MTD FYTD CYTD NAV CHF 307.12 5.1 51.2 4.7 Share Price CHF 325.00 7.1 75.1 6.6 Total Net Assets (in million) 2'137 MTD Month to Date

FYTD Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)

CYTD Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021)

