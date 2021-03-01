Niagara Falls Entrepreneur and Property Developer Chris Lamb Shares the Benefits of Real Estate Investment

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Successful entrepreneur and property developer Chris Lamb was recently featured in an article published on Home Business Mag. The article was centered on the benefits of real estate investment.

Chris Lamb of Niagara Falls, Ontario, is a first-generation builder and property developer who has been working in the real estate industry since graduating from Brock University. He currently works under Revel Realty in Niagara Falls and is a full-time home builder with a passion for building both attractive investment properties and affordable housing communities in his hometown. Through his background and expertise, he has learned all the benefits that come along with investing in real estate.

In total, Chris Lamb of Niagara Falls identified five major benefits to be derived from real estate investments. The first benefit is appreciation. Lamb explained that one of the most significant advantages of investing in real estate is that it is extremely likely that the property you invest in will increase in value over time. Thus, assuming that the person makes a sound investment, they will almost certainly be able to make a profit should they decide to sell the property in the future.

The next benefit is the tax incentives that come along with owning a property, as property owners are privy to all kinds of tax breaks and deductions. Although tax laws may vary depending on the country or region you live in, generally speaking, you will likely be able to deduct any costs relating to owning, operating, and managing the property.

Another benefit included in the article is that of portfolio diversification. Diversification is key to any healthy financial portfolio and investing in real estate is one way to diversify without raising your risk level.

Increased cash flow is another benefit and is one of the most popular reasons that people choose to invest in real estate. Cash flow is considered the net amount of income earned on a real estate investment after all mortgages and other operating expenses have been paid. Chris Lamb pointed out that while real estate investments typically aren't a "get rich quick" game, the investor's cash flow typically grows with time, as factors like your mortgage or renovations get taken care of.

Finally, Lamb provided his insight into the overlooked benefit of real estate investing: the impact on the community. When someone makes a real estate investment, it affects the broader market of that city or town.

"For example, such an investment can help provide houses to people in need, which in turn provides stability for families. It can also lead to supporting the local economy by tenants of the building shopping at businesses in the city," said Chris Lamb.

For more information, visit: chrislamb.ca.

About Chris Lamb

Chris Lamb is a first-generation builder and investor based in St. Catharine's, Ontario, Canada.

Lamb earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Brock University, before going on to study International Business Management at Niagara College. Upon graduating, he wrote his realtor exams and now works under Revel Realty in Niagara Falls. As a full-time home builder Chris' passion is to build affordable housing communities and investment properties in the Niagara region.

