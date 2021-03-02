Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.03.2021
02.03.2021 | 13:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short name and ISIN code for Acrinova AB (publ) (78/21)

As from March 5, 2021, the shares of Acrinova AB (publ) will be traded under a
new short name and ISIN code. Last day of trading with current short name and
ISIN code will be March 4, 2021. Order book ID will remain unchanged. 

Current short name:                                    ACRI         
Current ISIN code:                                     SE0012827822 
New short name:                                        ACRI A       
New ISIN code:                                         SE0015660014 
Last day of trading with current ISIN and short name:  March 4, 2021
First day of trading with new ISIN and short name:     March 5, 2021
Unchanged Order book ID:                               186414       

For further information about this exchange notice please see the press release
from Acrinova AB, published on March 1, 2021 or contact iss@nasdaq.com or + 46
8 405 72 80 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
