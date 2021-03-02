Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short name and ISIN code for Acrinova AB (publ) (78/21)

As from March 5, 2021, the shares of Acrinova AB (publ) will be traded under a new short name and ISIN code. Last day of trading with current short name and ISIN code will be March 4, 2021. Order book ID will remain unchanged. Current short name: ACRI Current ISIN code: SE0012827822 New short name: ACRI A New ISIN code: SE0015660014 Last day of trading with current ISIN and short name: March 4, 2021 First day of trading with new ISIN and short name: March 5, 2021 Unchanged Order book ID: 186414 For further information about this exchange notice please see the press release from Acrinova AB, published on March 1, 2021 or contact iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 72 80 Nasdaq Stockholm AB