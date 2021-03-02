Tecnotree, the global provider of IT solutions for the telecom industry, has recently announced its Q4 and full-year 2020 financial results.

In a year that will globally go down in history as the year of pandemic and resultant economic slowdown, Tecnotree posts a different story. With a substantial 76% increase in net income and 48% EBIT growth, Tecnotree displayed strong resilience even during the most difficult times. The company struck the right chord for all the key metrics in 2020; and with 4 new clients and an Order-Book of more than €32 million, Tecnotree appears set to continue the growth momentum in 2021.

2020 year performance at a glance:

Net sales grew by 12% to €52.8M (€47M)

Net income registered 76% growth to €13.6M (€7.7M)

Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) grew by 30% to €18.6M (€14.4M)

Cash Cash Equivalent showed a 138% growth at the end of the period

Share price soared by 312% in the year

Market Capitalization grew by 360% to 193Me (42Me)

EPS grew to 5c from 3c

As per Helsingin Sanomat, a leading media publication in Finland, Tecnotree is one of the two stocks that gave more than 100% returns to the shareholders after Black Monday in March 2020, while the reputed financial publication Kauppalehti from Finland listed Tecnotree CEO as one of the top 3 CEOs among the companies listed on Helsinki Stock Exchange. This is a strong testament to the healthy financial performance that company has been delivering.

Tecnotree CEO Padma Ravichander states that "The years of investment in developing the futuristic products and agile delivery capabilities are paying off for Tecnotree. We finished 2020 with momentum and robust performance. In times when the industry is struggling to stay afloat, Tecnotree scaled new highs on every front.

She further adds, "Despite the pandemic and lockdown, Tecnotree pushed all boundaries and completed all its software deliveries remotely as per the schedule. This feat had been possible only because of our agile and customer-centric approach

The company continued to increase its global footprint with four new clients, namely Altice Dominicana Red Digital in Latin America, STC in the Middle East, and TRAI Mobile in APAC. The company continued to deepen the partnerships with the existing customers too, including MTN America Movil.

Going forward in 2021, the company is focused on investments in key areas like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI ML) enabled products, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), 5G monetization, and building a new Partnership Ecosystem Platform that will enable Communication Service Providers to increase their top-line.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005676/en/

Contacts:

Padma Ravichander, CEO

tel. +97 156 414 1420

www.tecnotree.com