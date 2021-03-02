Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.03.2021
WKN: A1XEAW ISIN: US01643J1097 
ACCESSWIRE
02.03.2021 | 14:08
Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Holdings Inc. Advances Water Treatment Technology with Game-Changing New Patents

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded health & wellness holding company, is pleased to announce that the company has completed the research and development and is now expanding upon its proprietary water treatment technology and has filed new patents with the United States Patent office.

The company has made a significant advancement in its proprietary functional water technology. The process of manufacturing has been simplified and streamlined, and results in a fluoride-free, alkaline water that has a lower oxidation reduction potential (ORP) and a higher oxygen content than ever before. The result is a good-for-you water that has been shown to aid in lactate clearance after exercise, toxin removal, and decreased recovery times.

"We are extremely excited to share this huge news with everyone. We continue to grow. This new and improved water treatment technology can be applied to several sectors some that we are already currently working on and plan to reveal when ready. Strengthening our intellectual property portfolio is a massive move in the right direction. We very much look forward to expanding this." states Alkame CEO, Robert Eakle.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company that operates with a focus in four distinct sectors: health and wellness, technology, manufacturing, and distribution. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture and distribute products with an emphasis on an enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology with several unique properties. The water technology is supported by four independent human clinical studies. There are a multitude of product applications we currently, or have capability to, utilize with our proprietary technology to produce and/or add value to, including but not limited to, consumer beverages, CBD/hemp products, pet products, horticulture, agriculture and aquaculture applications, hand sanitizers. Alkame also distributes personal protective equipment (PPE), a necessary line of premium products in today's world.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632903/Alkame-Holdings-Inc-Advances-Water-Treatment-Technology-with-Game-Changing-New-Patents

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
